There are a couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

The ones for EUR/USD are layered at 1.0815 through to 1.0850. And they should act similarly to the ones from yesterday around the same region as well. All else being equal, the expiries will help to keep price action more anchored around the current levels before rolling off later in the day.

Then, there is the one for GBP/USD at 1.2600 again too. That might help to keep price just above the figure level on the day. However, the technicals dictate that price action is more trapped in between the 200-day moving average at 1.2589 and the 100-day moving average at 1.2642 currently. So, those are the bigger levels to watch out for in the day ahead.

And lastly, there is one for USD/CAD closer to the 1.3600 level. This has been a stubborn resistance point for the pair throughout the whole month and the expiries will add to offers in keeping an additional layer of ceiling for price action.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.