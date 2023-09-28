There aren't any significant expiries to take note of for today. As such, trading sentiment will continue to revolve around the bond market and the spillover impact from that to FX and risk. The selling in bonds tend to hit in the US, so I'd stay guarded on any other developments during the session ahead.

There is a decently large expiry for GBP/USD at 1.2200 but considering the dollar's strength and poise, it's hard to see that coming into play.

