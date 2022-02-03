There are a couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

The ones for EUR/USD may keep price action more limited closer to 1.1300 before we get to the ECB policy meeting and Lagarde's press conference later in the day. Meanwhile, the ones for USD/JPY may help to keep a lid on any upside price action on the session with the 100-hour moving average also seen nearby @ 114.96.

As for the one for AUD/USD, it may not offer too much besides some light attraction but I'd argue that the overall market mood would be a bigger driver of trading sentiment for the pair during the course of the day.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.