There are a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold. That being for USD/JPY at 132.00 and the other closer to 133.00, both of which are decent-sized expiries. However, there isn't much technical significance attached to those levels so they might not be too important besides the potential to just lock price action in place around current levels.

Do keep in mind though that we still do have German and Spanish inflation data and that could have an impact on bond yields later on, which in turn could have spillover impact on yen pairs.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.