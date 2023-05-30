There is just perhaps one to take note of for today, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD near the 1.0700 mark, so that could see price action be more sticky in the session ahead. That said, the expiries are not really at a significant level and the size is not too relevant as it is split between 1.0690 and 1.0700 itself.

The pair remains in a downtrend with near-term resistance from the 100-hour moving average (currently at 1.0733) with support areas rather limited. The next key one comes closer to the February and March lows just above 1.0500.

Besides that, just keep in mind on the larger expiries for EUR/USD later in the week.

