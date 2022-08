There is just one to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at parity, which is perhaps a reason for price action to remain more sticky around the key level for the time being. The confluence of the key hourly moving averages at 0.9988-90 will add as an attraction as well with only a break below that to suggest a more near-term bearish bias for the pair.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.