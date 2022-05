There's only one notable expiry on the board for today, as highlighted in bold.

But even then, the one for EUR/USD at 1.0600 should not be of much significance in all honesty. It is all about the Fed today and price action in the lead up to the main event is likely to stay more subdued overall. As such, the expiry should roll off without a hitch and without much interest considering the nature of today's market.

