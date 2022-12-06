There isn't anything major close to current spot levels, so trading sentiment will continue to be dictated by the mood in broader markets today.

For now, the overall mood is more tepid with equities and bonds being little changed but the dollar is once again holding a slight advance with USD/JPY in particular moving by 0.4% to 137.35 ahead of European trading.

The rebound higher yesterday is allowing for some room to roam with its 200-hour moving average seen close by at 137.44 currently. Break above that and buyers will seize back near-term control, building further on yesterday's upside push.

