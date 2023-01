There aren't any major expiries close to the current spot levels but there is a modestly large one for EUR/USD and USD/JPY at 1.0300 and 138.00 respectively, though they are some distance away. But with the US non-farm payrolls coming up, they might come into play although that would require some major dollar gains across the board.

