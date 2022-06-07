There isn't much of anything significant on the board for today, though there are some large ones for EUR/USD on either side of the current spot price.

That said, there is near-term support around 1.0630-40 before the expiries around 1.0600 come into play, so there isn't much technical significance to attach to the latter i.e. not so much an attraction point.

Meanwhile, there is a biggish one around 1.0730-35 but it comes after the key hourly moving averages at 1.0709-20 so once again there isn't much technical significance to the expiries. Hence, they may not see much relevance to impacting price action on the day.

