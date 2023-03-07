There is just one to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

That being for USD/CAD, which sits just above 1.3600 near the current spot levels and that could see price action be more sticky. There is also the consideration of near-term support from its 100-hour moving average, now seen at 1.3603 currently, to factor into the equation.

Nonetheless, price action for most major currencies may be less eventful in the session ahead as traders are all waiting on Fed chair Powell's testimony at 1500 GMT.

