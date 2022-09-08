There is just one to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD near parity, so that is likely to keep price action more sticky around current levels before the ECB policy decision later in the day. Besides that, just be wary of talk of knock out options for USD/JPY at 145.00. That may very well keep the big level defended, as was the case yesterday with the pair only managing a high of 144.99 - just shy of touching the figure level - before retreating to just under 144.00 currently.

