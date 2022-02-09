There's one large one of note for USD/JPY, as highlighted in bold.

But in the context of today, there are some to be mindful of. There are plenty of expiries layered for USD/JPY in and around 115.00 to 115.80 so that is likely to keep price action more anchored on the day.

Besides that, there are also quite a few for AUD/USD at 0.7150-70 so that is likely to also put a lid on gains on the day alongside last week's high of 0.7168.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.