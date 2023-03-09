There are a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

We'll address EUR/USD first and the expiries highlighted will likely act as a range holder for price action, considering that markets are going to be trading more or less sideways between 1.0500 and 1.0600 ahead of the US non-farm payrolls tomorrow.

Then, we have the ones for USD/JPY which is potentially going to help keep price action between 136.50 and 137.00 before rolling off later today. That will be a consideration alongside the 200-day moving average, seen at 137.44 currently, in pinning down the pair in the session(s) ahead.

