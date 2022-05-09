There isn't really any major significant expiries on the board for today.

The only large one being for AUD/USD at 0.7100 but given prevailing dollar sentiment and the focus on the technicals being on the 0.7000 level, it is hard to see the expiry level coming into play.

Once again, it is worth noting a lack of significant expiries for USD/JPY above 130.00 - as has been the case in previous weeks when we were talking about the general pockets above 120.00 and 125.00.

