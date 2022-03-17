The dollar in at fresh session lows as we count down to the London fix. For US traders, the fix is an hour late today because of the time change.

Given the lack of a fundamental impetus in the last couple hours, these moves are curious and I'll be watching very closely for a potential retracement after the top of the hour. The euro is closing in on 1.1100 but the level to watch is last week's high of 1.1121.

AUD/USD is also s tarting to flirt with some meaningful levels as this week's round trip is completed.