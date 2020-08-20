ANZ on the FOMC and why gold dropped hard

A snippet from ANZ on gold and the Federal Open Market Committee overnight

Fed minutes, which seemed to suggest the central bank was backing off from providing further guidance on interest rates

The reluctance to use yield-curve control measures saw treasury yields rise and the USD strengthen

---

Of course it wasn't only gold that fell on the minutes. FX gave back ground against the USD and stocks dropped also. The moves were quite large relative to what were fairly mild nuances from the FOMC, tends to happen when levels get stretched though.





FOMC recap is here ICYMI