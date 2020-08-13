AUD traders - heads up for RBA Governor Lowe speaking a the bottom of the hour

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe is appearing in front of the Parliament's House of Representatives' Standing Committee on Economics



Friday 14 August 2020



from 9.30am local time which is 2330GMT

Lowe will speak from a prepared text to open and then take questions

the event should take around 3 hours in total





As I posted yesterday:

Remarks from the Governor on his economic outlook and that for policy. The RBA is currently in a very accommodative policy stance, is urging more fiscal support for the economy, sees a weak outlook ahead and further risks from virus outbreaks and lockdown responses. Lowe will reiterate all of this, and more.



Australia's second largest city is in coronavirus lockdown, its second round of lockdown







