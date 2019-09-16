AUD traders heads up - RBA minutes due today - preview

Reserve Bank of Australia September meeting minutes coming up at 0130GMT.

The Statement from Governor Lowe following the sept September meeting did not give too much away, it has been described elsewhere as 'bland'.

To be fair, the RBA and Lowe have been open about what it is they are watching so to expect something new and fresh every time one of them opens his or her mouth or posts a statement is just not gonna happen. However, for today, I suspect we get a bit more detail from the Bank, especially on the what they see as the major global and domestic downside risks to their outlook.



Elsewhere, ANZ is looking out for: