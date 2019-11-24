AUD traders note - RBA speakers on Tuesday 26 November 2019 - the two biggies

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe and Deputy Governor Debelle both speak.

Debelle speaks on "Employment and Wages" at 10.50 am Sydney time, which is 2350 GMT (2350GMT on Monday 25 November 2019)



Employment and wages are bot very high priority items for the RBA. The Bank is targeting a 4.5% unemployment rate (its currently 5.3%) and higher wages growth.

Lowe speaks on "Unconventional Monetary Policy: Some Lessons from Overseas" at 8.05 pm Sydney time (which is 0905GMT on Tuesday 25 November 2019).

QE is a talking point. If it comes its still a way off.









