AUD trades - heads up for a speech from RBA Deputy Governor Guy Debelle October 14

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Coming up on Thursday morning local time at 9am (Sydney)

  • 2200 GMT 
Topic is Climate Risks and the Australian Financial System 
  • Debelle speaking to the CFA Australian Investment Conference - Online
There may be pertinent comments on his economic outlook and also that for policy in any Q&A following. The Bank has made it very clear there will be no rate hikes, in its opinion, until 2024. An economic growth bounce back in Q4 should see further tapering in 2022 though. 

