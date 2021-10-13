AUD trades - heads up for a speech from RBA Deputy Governor Guy Debelle October 14

Coming up on Thursday morning local time at 9am (Sydney)

2200 GMT

Debelle speaking to the CFA Australian Investment Conference - Online

There may be pertinent comments on his economic outlook and also that for policy in any Q&A following. The Bank has made it very clear there will be no rate hikes, in its opinion, until 2024. An economic growth bounce back in Q4 should see further tapering in 2022 though.









Topic is Climate Risks and the Australian Financial System