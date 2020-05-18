Audio recap: Powell pumps stocks

Author: Forex Live | Category: Central Banks

What's moving markets to start the week

As the new week gets going, we're seeing a clear wave of risk on, with stocks rallying and the US dollar selling off as investor sentiment picks up. The primary drivers behind the move are the ongoing push to get the global economy back to business, and the latest from the Fed chair following a weekend interview.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose