Bank analyst says favours NZD, CAD, AUD after the dovish Fed

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

A response to the Federal Open Market Committee and Powell's press conference from an analysts at a bank that has to remain unnamed.

  • says the FOMC was more dovish than they expected
  • which supports risk appetite, commodity FX
  • weighs on the US dollar
  • on EUR/USD says risks more balanced, major headwinds in the eurozone ... on balance today's FOIMC reduces downside risk for the EUR 
Hard to argue with any of that really, and markets are way ahead of this note with their response already.

A response to the Federal Open Market Committee and Powell's press conference from an analysts at a bank that has to remain unnamed.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose