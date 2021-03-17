Bank analyst says favours NZD, CAD, AUD after the dovish Fed

A response to the Federal Open Market Committee and Powell's press conference from an analysts at a bank that has to remain unnamed.

says the FOMC was more dovish than they expected

which supports risk appetite, commodity FX

weighs on the US dollar

on EUR/USD says risks more balanced, major headwinds in the eurozone ... on balance today's FOIMC reduces downside risk for the EUR

Hard to argue with any of that really, and markets are way ahead of this note with their response already.



