Bank of Canada Wilkins to speak on Tuesday - Poloz weighs in later in the week
The two big guns at the BoC speak this week.
- Senior Deputy Governor Wilkins speaks today, Tuesday 19 November 2019 at 1800GMT
- Governor Poloz speaks Thursday (21st) at 1340GMT
Also coming up this week of note for CAD traders:
- October CPI data due Wednesday (20th)
- September retail sales data is due Friday (22nd)
The speeches come with the back drop of the unscheduled Trump-Powell meeting which:
- "Virtually any way you look at that meeting, it's dovish and a negative for the U.S. dollar."
Bonus points for anyone in the comments who can tell me who said that? (here is the link if you need a clue!)
Wilkoz?
Polkins?