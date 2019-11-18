Bank of Canada Wilkins to speak on Tuesday - Poloz weighs in later in the week

The two big guns at the BoC speak this week.

Senior Deputy Governor Wilkins speaks today, Tuesday 19 November 2019 at 1800GMT



Governor Poloz speaks Thursday (21st) at 1340GMT

Also coming up this week of note for CAD traders:

October CPI data due Wednesday (20th)

September retail sales data is due Friday (22nd)

The speeches come with the back drop of the unscheduled Trump-Powell meeting which:

"Virtually any way you look at that meeting, it's dovish and a negative for the U.S. dollar."



