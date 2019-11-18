Bank of Canada Wilkins to speak on Tuesday - Poloz weighs in later in the week

The two big guns at the BoC speak this week.

  • Senior Deputy Governor Wilkins speaks today, Tuesday 19 November 2019 at 1800GMT
  • Governor Poloz speaks Thursday (21st) at 1340GMT
Also coming up this week of note for CAD traders:
  • October CPI data due Wednesday (20th)
  • September retail sales data is due Friday (22nd)
The speeches come with the back drop of the unscheduled Trump-Powell meeting which:
  • "Virtually any way you look at that meeting, it's dovish and a negative for the U.S. dollar."
