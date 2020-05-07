Bank of England monetary policy decision Thursday 7 May 2020 - preview

The BoE Monetary Policy Committee announcement will be early, due at 0600GMT

Following up - at 0900GMT - will be publication of the briefing with Governor Bailey

So far the BoE has:

cut interest rates

provided further quantitative easing (added 200bn GBP)

provided the banking sector with cheap funding

set up new corporate borrowing facilities

and also looks set to finance state spending directly (temporary measure)

This meeting will not be so dramatic. In (very) brief, what to watch for:

most likely hold on rates

there will be new forecasts issued, which may help indicate when any further stimulus timing

There is a chance the asset purchase programme could be added to, but its unlikely with no visible pressing need







