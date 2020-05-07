Bank of England monetary policy decision Thursday 7 May 2020 - preview
The BoE Monetary Policy Committee announcement will be early, due at 0600GMT
- Following up - at 0900GMT - will be publication of the briefing with Governor Bailey
So far the BoE has:
- cut interest rates
- provided further quantitative easing (added 200bn GBP)
- provided the banking sector with cheap funding
- set up new corporate borrowing facilities
- and also looks set to finance state spending directly (temporary measure)
This meeting will not be so dramatic. In (very) brief, what to watch for:
- most likely hold on rates
- there will be new forecasts issued, which may help indicate when any further stimulus timing
- There is a chance the asset purchase programme could be added to, but its unlikely with no visible pressing need