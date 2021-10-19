Bank of France's Villeroy: Should get back to pre-pandemic levels of activity by year-end
Remarks by ECB policymaker and Bank of France governor Villeroy
- Reaffirms earlier French economic growth forecast
- French auto sector underperforming but other areas of the economy are doing well
We've heard this all before but amid the energy crisis, inflation worries, and supply bottlenecks, there are considerable uncertainties as we head into year-end and next year that could at least slow the recovery process.