Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda says his 2% inflation target is helping stabilise FX rates
BOJ Gov Kuroda says there is no need to change the 2% inflation target, its a global standard and must not change.
And, more:
- More flexible ETF buyings to improve nimbleness
Given the performance of Japanese stocks today he might want to get on the bid!
More:
- have not considered selling ETF holdings at all, or of halting purchases
- decided to buy ETFs that are linked to the TOPIX to avoid impact on individual stocks
- need to watch financial stability carefully
- monetary easing will last for a considerably long time ahead