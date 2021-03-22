Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda says his 2% inflation target is helping stabilise FX rates

BOJ Gov Kuroda says there is no need to change the 2% inflation target, its a global standard and must not change.

And, more:
  • More flexible ETF buyings to improve nimbleness
--
Given the performance of Japanese stocks today he might want to get on the bid!

More:
  • have not considered selling ETF holdings at all, or of halting purchases
  • decided to buy ETFs that are linked to the TOPIX to avoid impact on individual stocks
  • need to watch financial stability carefully
  • monetary easing will last for a considerably long time ahead
