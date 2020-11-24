Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda says pace of pick up in economy is only moderate
Kuroda speaking in parliament today:
- overseas economy expected to pick up but pace likely to stay moderate
- Japan's economy picking up as exports, output increase reflecting overseas recovery
- Japan's economy expected to improve as a trend but pace will be moderate due to caution over covid-19
- BOJ is ready to take additional easint steps without hesitation
- Risks to Japan's prices are skewed to the downside due to high uncertainty over the impact of coronavirus