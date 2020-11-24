Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda says pace of pick up in economy is only moderate

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Kuroda speaking in parliament today:

  •  overseas economy expected to pick up but pace likely to stay moderate
  • Japan's economy picking up as exports, output increase reflecting overseas recovery
  • Japan's economy expected to improve as a trend but pace will be moderate due to caution over covid-19
  • BOJ is ready to take additional easint steps without hesitation
  • Risks to Japan's prices are skewed to the downside due to high uncertainty over the impact of coronavirus 


