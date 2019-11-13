The RBNZ surprised again today, this time in an on hold interest rate decision.

Markets had settle around a 75% chance for a rate cut today, but the RBNZ did not play along.



Coming up next is Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr's press conference. Be first to be shocked by watching at the live link!









FWIW I think Orr may try to put a dampener on the kiwi rising further - he does not want too much of this!











