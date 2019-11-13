Be the first to be shocked by the RBNZ - live link to Governor Orr's press conference
The RBNZ surprised again today, this time in an on hold interest rate decision.
Markets had settle around a 75% chance for a rate cut today, but the RBNZ did not play along.
- NZD jumps on the 'on hold' RBNZ interest rate decision
- RBNZ leave cash rate on hold - summary of statement
Coming up next is Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr's press conference. Be first to be shocked by watching at the live link!
FWIW I think Orr may try to put a dampener on the kiwi rising further - he does not want too much of this!