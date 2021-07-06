BNZ now forecast the REBNZ to hike its cash rate in November 2021
Bank of New Zealand forecast, joining ASB from earlier (bold link below)
- Heads up for NZD traders - the next RBNZ Monetary Policy Review is July 14
- More on NZ banks calling RBNZ rate hikes sooner (ASB forecasting November this year)
- More RBNZ rate hike speculation - sooner rather than later
- ANZ in New Zealand are also calling for RBNZ rate hikes sooner
- NZD/USD on the rise after the QSBO and ASB's RBNZ cash rate hike call
- NZ bank ASB forecasts the RBNZ hiking its cash rate in November this year
- New Zealand QSBO for Q2 2021, business confidence headline 7% (vs. -13% prior)
- NZD traders - heads up for the GDT dairy auction coming up Tuesday London time
Market pricing: