BoA says Treasury market is flashing red - co0rdinated central bank easing ahead?

Comments from Bank of America / Merrill Lynch via Bloomberg

Says if there is an easing from the Fed in response to heightening concerns over the coronavirus impact on global growth

"doing it in a globally coordinated way would give them more cover and not expose them to political criticism"

"Global central banks don't have a tremendous amount of ammunition, and will want to use what ammunition they do have in the most powerful way"

Adds this is not BoA's base case, but mkt pricing is non-zero and rising:

"The Treasury market is flashing red and is very concerned"



