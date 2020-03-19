BOE Bailey: Time to act was now. Can't wait for data.

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

New BOE Chief Baily speaking to reporters with comments

BOE Bailey is speaking to reporters:
  • actions aren't monetary financing
  • time to act was now, can't wait for data
  • BOE will act in markets promptly and rapidly
  • not intending to close markets
  • I'm not saying there's nothing left in the tank
  • rumors of London lockdown affected market pricing
  • market conditions were bordering on disorderly
  • not in favor of negative rates, but nothing ruled out
  • government response to crisis has been very very sensible
  • there will be frontloaded action on QE
  • global central bankers in very close contact, not surprising coming 2 common conclusions
  • initial market reaction to announcement was as BOE expected
  • negative interest rate not compatible with attempts to boost capacity of banks to lend
  • Bond purchases will begin on March 20
  • Will by GBP5.1B of gilts on March 20
  • BOE Will very pace of purchases
  • Will buy bonds and materially higher pace than recent past
The BOE announced interest rate cut and additional QE after an emergency meeting earlier today.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose