BOE's Haskel: I am on 'team optimistic' about UK productivity outlook
Further remarks by Haskel
- The path of rates is upwards
- We should see rise in rates above 'emergency levels' being a symptom of the recovery
- BOE trying to be very vigilant to understand if labour market is persistently tight
- If policy is too accommodative, we may have problems with second-round inflation effects
I would take that as a nod towards being suggestive of a rise in the bank rate. Then again, the BOE has disappointed the market quite heavily at the start of the month that it is hard to take these words at face value.
Besides, Haskel isn't one of the dissenters on both QE and the bank rate. So, make what you will of his comments as his actions tell a different story - at least before this.