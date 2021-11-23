BOE's Haskel: I am on 'team optimistic' about UK productivity outlook

Further remarks by Haskel

The path of rates is upwards

We should see rise in rates above 'emergency levels' being a symptom of the recovery

BOE trying to be very vigilant to understand if labour market is persistently tight

If policy is too accommodative, we may have problems with second-round inflation effects I would take that as a nod towards being suggestive of a rise in the bank rate. Then again, the BOE has disappointed the market quite heavily at the start of the month that it is hard to take these words at face value.





Besides, Haskel isn't one of the dissenters on both QE and the bank rate. So, make what you will of his comments as his actions tell a different story - at least before this.



