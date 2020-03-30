BOJ continues with record ETF purchases today

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

The BOJ purchased another ¥201.6 billion worth of ETFs today

That is the 4th time the central bank has stepped in with that amount, as they have done so previously on 26 March, 23 March and 19 March since announcing that they will increase the pace of ETF purchases two weeks ago here.
