BOJ Gov Kuroda says the bank's buying of ETFs helps support the economy

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda answering questions in the Diet today:

  • BOJ's ETF buying may have helped push up stock prices, but the move as well as our monetary easing steps are aimed at supporting economy
  • frequency, size of BOJ's ETF buying have recently fallen quite a bit
  • no plan now to end the BOJ's stimulus programmes, including its ETF buying. 

Maybe Mr. K could take a leaf out of the YOLO GME crowd's book and buy ETF call options as well and jam a gamma squeeze on top. If ETF buying helps support the economy then MOAR buying would be better, right? 

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose