BOJ Gov Kuroda says the bank's buying of ETFs helps support the economy

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda answering questions in the Diet today:
- BOJ's ETF buying may have helped push up stock
prices, but the move as well as our monetary easing steps are aimed
at supporting economy
- frequency, size of BOJ's ETF buying
have recently fallen quite a bit
- no plan now to end the BOJ's stimulus programmes, including its ETF buying.
Maybe Mr. K could take a leaf out of the YOLO GME crowd's book and buy ETF call options as well and jam a gamma squeeze on top. If ETF buying helps support the economy then MOAR buying would be better, right?