BOJ July Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes - full text
The July minutes are very stale.
The minutes have been made much less interesting by the much more timely 'Summary of Opinions' that is published by the Bank two weeks after the meeting. For July:
Nevertheless, link here to the Minutes if you are interested.
Some highlights:
- One member said the bank much be mindful of the risk China's economic growth may slow ahead
- must be mindful of risk of fund outflow from EMs is US long-term rates rise accelerates