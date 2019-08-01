BOJ meeting minutes: Most BOJ members felt it appropriate to keep easing persistently

Most of BOJ members felt it appropriate to keep easing persistently



One BOJ member: vital mix of monetary, fiscal policy sustained

one member said Bank of Japan should aim to achieve price stability target by persistently continuing with current monetary easing policy on paying closer attention than before the side effects



one member said key to overcoming deflation was for Bank of Japan to maintain its stance of taking some kind of policy response if any changes emerged in baseline scenario of outlook for prices



another member said all policy measures should be deliberated when considering additional easing



another member said amid changes in external environment, such as growing expectations for monetary easing in the United States and Europe, Bank of Japan needs to strengthen monetary easing



one member said it was desirable to introduce Ford guidance for policy rates that would further clarify its relationship with the price stability target



one member said lower lending rates could reduce bank loans



