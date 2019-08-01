BOJ meeting minutes: Most BOJ members felt it appropriate to keep easing persistently
Bank of Japan June meeting minutes
- Most of BOJ members felt it appropriate to keep easing persistently
- One BOJ member: vital mix of monetary, fiscal policy sustained
- one member said Bank of Japan should aim to achieve price stability target by persistently continuing with current monetary easing policy on paying closer attention than before the side effects
- one member said key to overcoming deflation was for Bank of Japan to maintain its stance of taking some kind of policy response if any changes emerged in baseline scenario of outlook for prices
- another member said all policy measures should be deliberated when considering additional easing
- another member said amid changes in external environment, such as growing expectations for monetary easing in the United States and Europe, Bank of Japan needs to strengthen monetary easing
- one member said it was desirable to introduce Ford guidance for policy rates that would further clarify its relationship with the price stability target
- one member said lower lending rates could reduce bank loans
In other news from Japan:
- Japan July monetary base rises 3.7% year on year
- Japan monetary base outstanding ¥518.1 trillion at end of July