BOJ October meeting summary - expecting pent up demand in Japan

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Bank of Japan 'Summary of Opinions' for the October meeting

  • this pre-empts the minutes of the meeting by many, many weeks - the minutes for this meeting will be published December 22

Summary points via Reuters:
  • Japan's economy is expected to develop more clearly in the first half of next year, but it must be wary of risks such as persistent supply shortages and an offshore recession
  • Japan's economy is expected to gradually strengthen as pent-up demand materialises
  • China's economic development will be closely monitored to see if it will slow further due to supply restrictions and power shortages
  • growing energy costs and rising corporate inflation forecasts are anticipated to exacerbate inflationary pressures
  • the BOJ wants to scrutinise surveys including the December BOJ Tankan report to see whether improvements in corporate funding is broadening
  • BOJ must maintain easy monetary policy to help improve the output gap and allow to pass costs on to households more smoothly
  • the BOPJ must communicate clearly it has absolutely no reason to tweak current easy policy as inflation is still short of it starget
  • recent yen weakness reflects differential in inflation, monetary policy stance between Japan and other countries 
  • must look at various transmission channels in debating weak yen impact on economy


Interesting from the Bank of Japan on the yen weakness - what they say makes sense re divergent monetary policies soon to be ahead. 




