BOJ policy review will be fine-tuning, not an overhaul (also stealth tapering)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

I posted previews of the Bank of Japan policy review earlier:

While we await the announcement (expected sometime after 0230GMT) here is a piece from Reuters that worth a read for a little exrta:
  • policy review ...will be more a fine-tuning of the BOJ's tools rather than on overhaul 
  • Rallying stock prices also give the BOJ a rare chance to "stealth" taper its huge purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETF)

----
The BOJ will not want any murmurings of 'taper' at all .... its keen to avoid the perception the review is in any way a winding back of policy accommodation.   

ps. Kuroda's news conference will follow later on Friday, from 0630 GMT 
