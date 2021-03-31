BOJ reduces frequency of JGB purchases for April
The frequency of purchases are less but they have moved to increase the amounts slightly - notably for the 5-10 year JGB range. There is little reaction in the JGB market on the announcement, with the tweaks not all too material.
- ¥475 billion of 1-3 year JGBs 4 times in April (¥400 billion, 5 times in March)
- ¥450 billion of 3-5 year JGBs 4 times in April (¥370 billion, 5 times in March)
- ¥450 billion of 5-10 year JGBs 4 times in April (¥420 billion, 5 times in March)
- ¥200 billion of 10-25 year JGBs 1 time in April (¥120 billion, 2 times in March)
- ¥50 billion of 25-40 year JGBs 1 time in April (¥30 billion, 2 times in March)