BOJ reduces frequency of JGB purchases for April

BOJ announces tweaks to its JGB purchase operations

¥475 billion of 1-3 year JGBs 4 times in April (¥400 billion, 5 times in March)

¥450 billion of 3-5 year JGBs 4 times in April (¥370 billion, 5 times in March)



¥450 billion of 5-10 year JGBs 4 times in April (¥420 billion, 5 times in March)



¥200 billion of 10-25 year JGBs 1 time in April (¥120 billion, 2 times in March)



¥50 billion of 25-40 year JGBs 1 time in April (¥30 billion, 2 times in March)











The frequency of purchases are less but they have moved to increase the amounts slightly - notably for the 5-10 year JGB range. There is little reaction in the JGB market on the announcement, with the tweaks not all too material.