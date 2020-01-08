BOJ reportedly likely to boost its economic forecast slightly for fiscal year 2020

Reuters reports, citing sources familiar with the central bank's thinking









I wouldn't say that this is unexpected but it could end up being a forecast that they are forced to revise lower in the coming quarters if global growth fails to pick up. In any case, just be reminded that the BOJ will announce its next policy decision on 21 January.

The report says that the BOJ is seen revising up its growth projection for fiscal year 2020 to near 1% (currently 0.7% as per October forecast). The bump higher comes as policymakers take into account the boost from the government's $122 billion stimulus package.