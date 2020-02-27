BOJ's Kataoka: BOJ must send message to markets that it will not tolerate price falls

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Remarks by BOJ board member, Goushi Kataoka

Yeah, Kataoka has been one that has dissented recent BOJ policy decisions in favour of additional easing so his views today have been consistent with that. You can check out his earlier remarks here.
