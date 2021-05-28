BOJ's Kuroda: ETF purchases still needed, not considering stopping them for now

Remarks by BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda

  • BOJ to continue with powerful easing even after the pandemic
  • Sees no problem with global monetary policy divergence
  • Funding situation for Japanese companies still severe
  • Japanese economy to recover to pre-pandemic levels by year-end
  • Bitcoin is for speculative trading, very volatile
The same old, same old from Kuroda mostly. He does chime in with a jab at Bitcoin though this time around. In any case, carry on as you will.

