BOJ's Kuroda: ETF purchases still needed, not considering stopping them for now
Remarks by BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda
- BOJ to continue with powerful easing even after the pandemic
- Sees no problem with global monetary policy divergence
- Funding situation for Japanese companies still severe
- Japanese economy to recover to pre-pandemic levels by year-end
- Bitcoin is for speculative trading, very volatile
The same old, same old from Kuroda mostly. He does chime in with a jab at Bitcoin though this time around. In any case, carry on as you will.