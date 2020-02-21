BOJ's Kuroda: Government, BOJ economic forecasts are based on different assumptions

Kuroda says the key point is the direction that they are both seeing





Generally BOJ CPI view ends up being higher than the government

Believes that the BOJ shouldn't have exactly the same view as the government

I don't think they have much of a choice but to put up the facade that they can reach the 2% inflation goal some way or another. But we all know that it is nothing but a pipe dream at this stage, though Kuroda will surely be happy with the yen moves this week.