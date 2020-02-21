BOJ's Kuroda: Government, BOJ economic forecasts are based on different assumptions
Kuroda says the key point is the direction that they are both seeing
- Generally BOJ CPI view ends up being higher than the government
- Believes that the BOJ shouldn't have exactly the same view as the government
I don't think they have much of a choice but to put up the facade that they can reach the 2% inflation goal some way or another. But we all know that it is nothing but a pipe dream at this stage, though Kuroda will surely be happy with the yen moves this week.