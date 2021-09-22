BOJ's Kuroda: Household spending remains weak due to state of emergency measures

Kuroda touches on the economy





People's cautious activity during this period has weighed on consumption

Weak wage growth isn't the main cause of softer consumption

Rise in wages has been relatively moderate but still small

Expects consumption to recover once virus infections subside





I've mentioned this before but it's well worth a reminder that the pandemic didn't bring about fresh problems to the Japanese economy, but rather it exacerbated the ongoing and protracted impact from "legacy" issues that have persisted for more than two decades.