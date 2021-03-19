BOJ's Kuroda: Not thinking about widening JGB yields band for now

Further comments by Kuroda





Too early to debate exit from stimulus policy

BOJ chose to track Topix for ETF purchases to reduce impact on individual stocks





Either way, this is extremely poor communication, especially if he thinks that because the yields band was not part of the official statement earlier, so whatever has been verbally communicated to the market beforehand does not count. Pfft.





Update: Kuroda says that there is no contradiction with Amamiya's comments (which Kuroda says that there is no contradiction with Amamiya's comments (which suggested that the BOJ should expand the yields band) on yields. So, I guess we have the answer as to why Kuroda is making these comments.





TLDR: "I'm the boss and I'm always right, even when I'm wrong." — Kuroda 2021





Is Kuroda experiencing a brain fart that he does not think that 0.20% and 0.25% are different? Or is he trying to save face after having said that he does not believe there should be a need to widen the band but the central bank went ahead to do it anyway.