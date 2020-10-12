BOJ's Kuroda: We have not run out of policy tools

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, with some remarks

  • Won't hesitate to ease further if necessary
  • BOJ is open-minded, flexible
  • Closely monitoring the impact of the coronavirus
  • BOJ focused on corporate financing, market stability
The usual stuff by Kuroda but as much as he wants to boast about their policy toolkit, there isn't much else they can do to restore faith about achieving a 2% inflation target. But hey, it is part of his job description to try and get everyone believing.
BOJ
