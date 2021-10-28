BOJ's Kuroda: Yen movement within range of economic fundamentals

But he does not want to comment on the real effective yen exchange rate

Action by other central banks won't have impact on BOJ policy

Does not think Fed tapering has direct impact on rates, currencies I'm guessing he's referring to the impact on domestic markets when talking about the Fed but even so, whatever the Fed does certainly will have reverberations across all markets so that is a bit of a naive comment.





But he's just mainly trying to rebuff the narrative that the BOJ is going to keep with easy policy and try to keep the yen lower in order to revive inflation pressures.