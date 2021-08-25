BOJ's Nakamura says economy in a severe state but picking up as a trend
Bank of Japan - Nakamura is a member of the monetary policy board.
Sticking to the script of persistent optimism ....
Headlines via Reuters:
- Japan's economy remains in severe state but picking up as a trend
- Japan's economy likely to recover as pandemic impact begins to ease
- Japan's exports likely to increase steadily on robust global demand, recovery in capex
- Japan consumer inflation likely to gradually accelerate as economy recovers
- uncertainty over Japan's economic, price outlook is high
- must be vigilant to downside risks on Japan's economic outlook
- Japan likely to see pent-up demand boost consumption, though timing of it appearing likely being somewhat delayed
- BOJ will start offering funds under climate change scheme by end of this year