BOJ's Nakamura says economy in a severe state but picking up as a trend

Bank of Japan - Nakamura is a member of the monetary policy board.

Headlines via Reuters:

Japan's economy remains in severe state but picking up as a trend

Japan's economy likely to recover as pandemic impact begins to ease

Japan's exports likely to increase steadily on robust global demand, recovery in capex

Japan consumer inflation likely to gradually accelerate as economy recovers

uncertainty over Japan's economic, price outlook is high

must be vigilant to downside risks on Japan's economic outlook

Japan likely to see pent-up demand boost consumption, though timing of it appearing likely being somewhat delayed

BOJ will start offering funds under climate change scheme by end of this year






