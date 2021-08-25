BOJ's Nakamura says economy in a severe state but picking up as a trend

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Bank of Japan - Nakamura is a member of the monetary policy board.

Sticking to the script of persistent optimism ....

Headlines via Reuters:

  •  Japan's economy remains in severe state but picking up as a trend
  • Japan's economy likely to recover as pandemic impact begins to ease
  • Japan's exports likely to increase steadily on robust global demand, recovery in capex
  • Japan consumer inflation likely to gradually accelerate as economy recovers
  • uncertainty over Japan's economic, price outlook is high
  • must be vigilant to downside risks on Japan's economic outlook
  • Japan likely to see pent-up demand boost consumption, though timing of it appearing likely being somewhat delayed
  • BOJ will start offering funds under climate change scheme by end of this year



