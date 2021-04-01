BOJ's Noguchi says that current monetary policy stance is appropriate

Remarks by new BOJ board member, Asahi Noguchi

Have been critical of monetary policy in the past

But supports BOJ current policy stance

Supportive of policy assessment last month

Flexible ETF purchases are a good thing

Well, generally, you don't get appointed to the BOJ if you have wildly differing views from most of its board members. Noguchi replaces Makoto Sakurai, who has never dissented against any decision from Kuroda and the majority of the central bank's board members.



